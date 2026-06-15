Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldus

For His 80th Birthday, Trump Brought a Cage Match to the White House Lawn

The White House loomed dramatically over a fighting pit packed with billionaires, Cabinet members and Republican lawmakers.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 08:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 June 2026, 08:04 IST
World newsUnited StatesDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us