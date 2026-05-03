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Foxconn launches second-generation satellites via SpaceX Falcon 9

The two satellites are ⁠primarily ⁠designed to verify payload technologies in the fields of communication and space ​science, Foxconn said.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 12:09 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 12:09 IST
World newsUnited StatesCaliforniaSpaceXTaiwanFoxconnSatellites

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