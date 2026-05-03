<p>Taipei: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/taiwan">Taiwan’s</a> Foxconn said on Sunday its second-generation low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites were launched via a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/spacex">SpaceX Falcon 9</a> rocket from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/california">California</a>, marking the electronics manufacturer’s latest push into space technology.</p>.<p>The company’s PEARL-1A and PEARL-1B satellites entered their intended orbits and will conduct on-orbit missions for five years, it said.</p>.Taiwan's Foxconn forecasts strong revenue growth even as profit lags forecasts.<p>Foxconn said the two <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/satellites">satellites</a> are primarily designed to verify payload technologies in the fields of communication and space science.</p>