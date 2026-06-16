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From 'could end it in 24 hrs' to US has 'nothing to do' with it: Trump's U-turn on Ukraine war

On Tuesday, Trump dashed those hopes, making it clear at the summit that the Ukraine conflict, which he once said he could end in 24 hours, was no longer high on his priority list.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 16:57 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 16:57 IST
World newsUSUkraineDonald Trump

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