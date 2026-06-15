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From Trump to Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir: List of key players in US-Iran peace deal

The US president, who has focused much of his second-term foreign policy on the idea that he is a peacemaker, has been the driving force behind the push for a deal with Iran.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 07:32 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 07:32 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald Trump

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