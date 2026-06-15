From Trump to Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir: List of key players in US-Iran peace deal

<p>US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump </a>on Monday said that a deal has been finalised between US and Iran to end the war, and peace agreement will be signed on June 19 in Switzerland. </p><p>Let us take a looks at key players in the peace deal between US-Iran:</p><p>Donald Trump: The US president, who has focused much of his second-term foreign policy on the idea that he is a peacemaker, has been the driving force behind the push for a deal with Iran. He has positioned the deal as a signature foreign policy achievement of his second term.</p><p>J D Vance: J D Vance has helped shape the negotiating posture as the war entered its fourth month. Vance led the US delegation during the talks with Iran that were held in Islamabad. </p><p>Steve Witkoff: Trump's special envoy and point man for West Asia, Witkoff, has led the American negotiating team in back-channel talks with Iranian interlocutors. He has been instrumental in hammering out the framework deal, working closely with Pakistani mediators to bridge the gaps between the two sides.</p><p>Jared Kushner: He has been a part of broader diplomatic effort drawing on his West Asia contacts from Trump's first term to help facilitate the negotiations. </p>.'Deal with Iran complete': Trump announces opening of Strait of Hormuz, ends naval blockade.<p>Ali Larijani: The secretary of the powerful Supreme National Security Council was the de facto leader of Iran after the assassination of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on February 28 until his own killing in mid-March in US-Israeli strikes.</p><p>Abbas Araghchi: The Foreign Minister emerged as one of Iran's most influential voices in foreign affairs during the conflict with the US.</p><p>Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf: The Speaker of Iran's Parliament, viewed as a hardliner, has been a key figure in Iran's peace talks with the United States. He was Iran's chief negotiator in the first direct talks with the US in decades, held in Islamabad in early April.</p><p>Asim Munir: Pakistan's Army Chief has played a crucial role in shaping Islamabad's mediation efforts, making it the country's most significant diplomatic intervention in decades. His behind-the-scenes communications with both American and Iranian representatives have been largely credited with preventing the talks from falling apart.</p><p>Shehbaz Sharif: The Prime Minister of Pakistan has taken a prominent role as a mediator in the discussions, revealing on X this past Saturday that the agreement is expected to be finalised "within the next 24 hours" and signed electronically. Earlier, Pakistan hosted the first direct talks between the US and Iran in 47 years in April.</p><p>Ishaq Dar: Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister has played a crucial role in Islamabad's mediation efforts. He has engaged in talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi, and foreign ministers from numerous countries around the world.</p><p>Mohsin Naqvi: Pakistan's Interior Minister, a key ally of Army Chief Munir, travelled to Tehran multiple times for meetings with the Iranian leadership as part of Islamabad's push to de-escalate tensions in the region. His visit was seen as a confidence-building measure ahead of the anticipated signing. </p><p>United States President Donald Trump said on Monday "the deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is complete", authorising the "toll free opening" of the Strait of Hormuz immediately.</p><p>"Congratulations to all! I hereby fully authorise the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorise the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade," he wrote on his Truth Social handle.</p><p>Trump added, "Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!"</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>