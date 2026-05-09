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Frontier Airlines plane suffers engine fire, reportedly hits pedestrian in Denver

Frontier said that smoke was reported in the ‌cabin of the Airbus A321 and ⁠the pilots aborted takeoff.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 09:16 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 09:16 IST
World newsAirportDenver

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