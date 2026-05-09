Frontier Airlines plane suffers engine fire, reportedly hits pedestrian in Denver

<p>A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/airlines">Frontier Airlines</a> passenger jet abandoned its take-off for Los Angeles late on Friday after suffering an engine fire and reportedly striking a pedestrian on the runway at Denver International Airport, the airline and the airport said.</p><p>Denver International Airport said that a brief engine fire had been promptly extinguished by the fire department.</p><p>Frontier said that smoke was reported in the cabin of the Airbus A321 and the pilots aborted takeoff.</p>.Swiss plane suffers engine problem, aborts takeoff at Delhi; passengers evacuated, 4 suffer injuries. <p>The company said the flight was carrying 224 passengers and seven crew members, all of whom safely evacuated.</p><p>Neither the airline nor the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/airport">airport</a> gave details on the pedestrian who was reportedly struck. Frontier said it was investigating the incident and gathering more information in coordination with the airport and other safety authorities.</p>