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Global perceptions of US fall below Russia under Trump, survey finds

The US was also most ​frequently named in response to which country posed the greatest threat to the world, after Russia and Israel.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 06:21 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 06:21 IST
World newsUSRussiaIsraelDonald TrumpNATO

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