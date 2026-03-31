<p>President Donald Trump on Tuesday told the countries that did not help in the US-Israeli strikes on Iran to either buy American oil or go to the Strait of Hormuz and "just TAKE it."</p><p>Trump specifically mentioned Britain and France as unhelpful in the month-long war in a post on Truth Social. The war has roiled global markets, driven up energy prices and seen Iran effectively close oil tanker traffic through the Strait.</p>.<p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/iran-us-israel-war-live-updates-west-asia-tehran-middle-east-strait-of-hormuz-benjamin-netanyahu-donald-trump-mojtaba-khamenei-lpg-shortage-oil-fuel-breaking-news-3950398">Track latest updates on the US-Israel, Iran war here.</a></em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/iran-us-israel-war-live-updates-west-asia-tehran-middle-east-strait-of-hormuz-benjamin-netanyahu-donald-trump-mojtaba-khamenei-lpg-shortage-oil-fuel-breaking-news-3950398"> </a></p><p>"All of those countries that can’t get jet fuel because of the Strait of Hormuz, like the United Kingdom, which refused to get involved in the decapitation of Iran, I have a suggestion for you: Number 1, buy from the US, we have plenty, and Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT," Trump said in a Truth Social post.</p>.'To find out soon': Trump puts a face to Iran talks, says negotiating with parliamentary speaker.<p>"You’ll have to start learning how to fight for yourself, the U.S.A. won’t be there to help you anymore, just like you weren’t there for us.</p>.<p>"The hard part is done. Go get your own oil!"</p><p>He also criticised France for not letting planes carrying military supplies to Israel fly over French territory. </p><p><em>(With Reuters inputs)</em></p>