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'Go to Hormuz and just take it': Trump tells UK, other countries to get their own oil

Trump singled out Britain and France as unhelpful in the month-long war that has roiled ​global markets and seen Iran effectively close oil tanker traffic through the Strait.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 13:10 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 13:10 IST
World newsUSDonald TrumpStrait of Hormuz

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