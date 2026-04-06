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‘God is good’: How US F-15 airman's three-word message after Iran shootdown sparked 'false signal'

Donald Trump also said Israel provided limited assistance during the operation.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 03:12 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 03:12 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald TrumpWest AsiaMiddle East

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