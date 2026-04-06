<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States </a>military successfully rescued a second crew member from the downed F-15E fighter jet in a "high-risk" operation deep inside Iranian territory, an effort being described as one of the most daring search-and-rescue missions in its history.</p><p>In light of that, US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> told <em>Axios</em> that officials initially feared the stranded officer’s radio transmission might be part of an Iranian trap. The concern stemmed from a message, “God is good”, sent after the ejection, which briefly raised suspicions that it could have been a deceptive signal intended to lure US forces into an ambush.</p><p>The rescued officer, reportedly a wounded weapons systems specialist, had survived for more than 24 hours in rugged mountainous terrain after ejecting from the aircraft. He was eventually located and extracted during a nighttime special forces mission involving nearly 200 personnel.</p><p>According to Trump, the operation took place “deep inside enemy territory.” In a post on Truth Social, he said, “The United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in US History… [he] is now SAFE and SOUND.”</p>.Trump gives Iran until Tuesday night to open Strait of Hormuz.<p>According to <em>Axios</em> report, Trump said the officer hid in a mountain crevice while “thousands” of Iranian troops and local civilians searched for him, with Tehran allegedly offering rewards for his capture. US surveillance technology eventually tracked his location, but an unusual radio message was initially heard as “Power be to God.” Trump told Axios,"What he said on the radio sounded like something a Muslim would say," adding that people who knew the officer later explained he was a religious person, and that it made sense for him to say that. </p><p>Defence officials later confirmed the actual message as as “God is good," though it had briefly triggered fears that the officer may have been captured and that false signals were being transmitted.</p><p>During the period he was stranded, the officer reportedly hid in a mountain crevice while Iranian troops and local civilians searched for him, with reports suggesting rewards had been offered for his capture. </p><p>Trump also said Israel provided limited assistance during the operation. While Israeli intelligence did not directly help locate the officer, it shared information on Iranian troop movements. The Israeli Air Force is also reported to have carried out a strike to slow advancing forces near the rescue zone, highlighting close coordination between the two allies.</p>