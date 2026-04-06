<p>Despite <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a>'s 48-hour ultimatum looming over their heads, Iran rejected the latest ceasefire proposal which prompted US president to give a stern warning to the Iranian government saying, "they are going to pay a big price for it."</p><p>Trump said on Monday the Tuesday deadline he has set for Iran to make a deal is final, calling Iran's peace proposal significant but not good enough.</p><p>Trump has warned US forces will unleash broad attacks on Iranian infrastructure if his Tuesday night deadline is not met. Iran has rejected Trump's deadline.</p>.'Medieval rhetoric from a member of Epstein class': Iran mocks 'stone age' threat by Donald Trump, Pete Hegseth.<p>"They made a proposal, and it's a significant proposal. It's a significant step. It's not good enough," Trump told reporters during an Easter egg event for children on the White House South Lawn.</p><p>"It could end very quickly, the war, if they do what they have to do. They have to do certain things. They know that, they've been negotiating I think in good faith," he said.</p><p>Trump said if it were up to him, the United States would take control of Iran's oil, but he said the American people would probably not understand such a move.</p> .<p>On the other hand, Iran's state media IRNA news agency reported that "Iran has conveyed to Pakistan its response to the American proposal to end the war."</p><p>"In this response -- set out in ten points -- Iran... has rejected a ceasefire and insists on the need for a definitive end to the conflict."</p><p>IRNA also said that Tehran had countered with demands of its own, including "an end to conflicts in the region, a protocol for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, reconstruction, and the lifting of sanctions".</p>