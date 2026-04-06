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Final deadline? Donald Trump says Iran war could ⁠end ‌'very quickly' as Tuesday ultimatum looms

Trump said on Monday the Tuesday deadline he has set for Iran ⁠to make a deal is final, calling Iran's peace ⁠proposal significant but not good enough.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 16:12 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 16:12 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald TrumpWest AsiaMiddle East

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