Gunman at Virginia university shot dead after injuring two

<p>Virginia: A gunman opened fire on Thursday morning at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/virginia-exonerates-man-who-spent-45-years-in-prison-for-death-of-3-year-old-2-3072067">Virginia</a>, injuring two people before being shot dead, according to the university.</p><p>In an emergency alert, the university said the two injured individuals were transported to hospital and classes and campus operations were cancelled for the rest of the day.</p><p>The university's alert said that the gunman opened fire shortly before 10:49 a.m. in Constant Hall, the center of the university's college of business.</p>.3, including shooter, killed at high school hockey game in Rhode Island.<p>By midday on Thursday, police vehicles with flashing lights had blocked off streets around the Norfolk campus. The university serves some 24,000 students, according to the school's website</p>