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Happy birthday, America? At 250, nation may be too divided to celebrate as one

'The poorest person in America has a better lifestyle than some of the richest people in the rest of the world,' Dan Marrazzo said.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 10:29 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 10:29 IST
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