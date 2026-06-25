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Harvey Weinstein averts fourth New York rape trial as prosecutors move to drop charge

Weinstein, an Oscar-winning film producer and Miramax studio co-founder, has remained behind bars since ​his conviction was overturned due to his conviction in another ​case.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 17:06 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 17:06 IST
World newsNew YorkrapeHarvey Weinstein

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