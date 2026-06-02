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High-wire negotiations with Iran? Trump finds it 'very boring'

After days of haggling with Iranian officials through intermediaries on a preliminary agreement, Trump declared it was starting "to get very boring."
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 09:33 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 09:33 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald TrumpWest AsiawarMiddle EastConflictNegotiations

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