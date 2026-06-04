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Hoping for Quad leaders meeting this year on sidelines of global meet: Rubio

'We expect the leaders (meeting)...hoping to be able to do one this year, maybe on the sidelines of another global gathering in the region, but nonetheless a meeting,' Rubio said.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 01:15 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 01:15 IST
World newsUnited StatesMarco Rubio

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