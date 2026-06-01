<p>Just a few hours after getting married, an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-origin">Indian-origin</a> pilot died in a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/helicopter-crash">helicopter crash</a> in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/georgia">Georgia</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States</a> on Monday.</p>.<p>Dave Fiji, a 26-year-old <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delta-airlines">Delta Airlines</a> pilot and his wife, Jesni were on their way to honeymoon when the Robinson R66 flying them crashed near their Dawsonville wedding venue, according to the <em>Atlanta News First</em> report. Jesni, a nurse by profession, survived the crash and is undergoing treatment at metro <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/atlanta">Atlanta</a> Hospital. </p>.<p>George Fiji, the father of groom, said, “My son was so happy." George shared that Dave met Jesni a decade ago at New Testament Church, and got married on Friday. Around 400 guests attended their wedding the The Revere in Dawsonville.</p>.<p>"I was just standing there watching my son and admiring him," George said, adding that his son "looked so handsome." He further shared that the couple met somewhere between <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/south-carolina">South Carolina</a> and Georgia through <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/church">church</a> connections and eventually became "friends who decided to become life partners."</p>.<p>Soon after the Dave and Jesni said, "I do," they boarded a Robinson R66 helicopter bound for DeKalb-Peachtree Airport, completely unaware of what life's going to throw at them.</p>.<p>According to the family members, the flight was meant for a special send-off before the newlyweds spent the night at a downtown Atlanta hotel.</p>.<p>Unfortunately, the helicopter never reached the destination and crashed in a heavily wooded area, near the wedding venue. As per the neighbours, the aircraft went down a 10,000-acre tract owned by the City of Atlanta and managed by the state as a wildlife management area.</p>.'Stop, stop, stop': Audio clip reveals moments before Air Canada Express flight collided with fire truck at New York's LaGuardia airport.<p>Dave's father said that it took them awhile to trace the helicopter. Jesni remained trapped in the wreckage for nearly six hours before rescue team found her. Both the pilot and Dave could not survive the crash.</p>.<p>George said that when Jesni woke up, she saw Dave resting on her bosom. "She saw blood on him, and by then his body was completely cold. She's a nurse, so she knew he was gone," George added, sharing that his daughter-in-law suffered cuts and bruises. </p>.<p>"She's devastated, but she's recovering," he said. George shared that his son wanted to fly since he was 10 years old. Later, he became a first officer for Delta Air Lines, he added further.</p>.<p>As heavy rain swept through the area on Friday night, George said his son had voiced concerns about the deteriorating weather conditions before the helicopter took off. “Since my son was a pilot, he told the pilot that there is zero visibility and when there is zero visibility like this, we never fly,” George said.</p>.<p>George said Jesni later told him that the pilot had reassured them, saying the aircraft would fly at a higher altitude.</p>.<p>The helicopter crash is now under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board, which has yet to determine the cause of the accident.</p>.<p>As the family grapples with the tragedy, they say their <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/christian">Christian</a> faith has become a source of strength and comfort. “Without God there would be many questions — why?” George said.</p>.<p>“God granted us a perfect <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/wedding">wedding</a>, and within a few hours everything changed into tragedy. The only place we can find answers and peace is in God.”</p>