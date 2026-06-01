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Hours after saying 'I do', Indian-origin pilot killed in helicopter crash in US; bride survives

The helicopter never reached the destination and crashed in a heavily wooded area, near the wedding venue.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 09:14 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 09:14 IST
World newsUnited StatesweddingHelicopter CrashIndian-origin personsdeadBride

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