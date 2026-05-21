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How Trump's revenge tour against Republicans could cost the party in November

The president's revenge tour ⁠continued on Tuesday, when a hand-picked loyalist defeated US Representative Thomas Massie, a frequent critic, in a Kentucky nominating contest.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 02:01 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 02:01 IST
World newsUnited StatesDonald TrumpRepublican

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