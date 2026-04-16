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How US could clear mines from Strait of Hormuz

The US military said over the weekend it had ​started the mine-clearing operation, sending two warships through the strait, but offered few details about the equipment involved.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 13:20 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 13:20 IST
World newsUSStrait of Hormuz

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