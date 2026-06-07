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Hyderabad man shot dead in US; family seeks justice, repatriation of body

Kancha worked with an MNC in North Philadelphia and used to deliver pizza on weekends for extra source of income.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 08:39 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 08:39 IST
India NewsWorld newsUSDeathHyderabd

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