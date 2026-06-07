Hyderabad man shot dead in US; family seeks justice, repatriation of body

<p>A man from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hyderabad">Hyderabad</a>, identified as Anshul Kuncha was allegedly shot dead in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/us">United States' </a>Philidelohia while delivering pizzas on the intervening night of June 5 and 6, his family members told <em>PTI. </em></p><p>The Consulate General of India in New York in a post on 'X' late on Saturday night said : "We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Mr. Anshul Kuncha, an Indian national in Philadelphia, PA. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences to his family during this difficult time. The Consulate is in touch with Anushul’s family and is extending all possible assistance." </p>.'I can't breathe': Chilling bodycam footage captures final moments of UK teen killed by Indian-origin man; family says 'he did not die with dignity'.<p>Kuncha worked with an MNC in North Philadelphia and used to deliver pizza on weekends for extra source of income, Tanvi, sister of the deceased, told the media.</p><p>"We were informed that he (Anshul) was shot in the head three times and left on the road," Tanvi said, adding that nothing was stolen from the 28-year-old man. </p><p>She said that he was told to deliver pizza in an abandoned area and they later came to know it was a "decoy".</p><p>"It was a trap. It was to kill him. I don't know what they gained out of it or what intentions they had. They took my brother and killed him," she said.</p><p>Tanvi appealed to the Ministry of External Affairs, seeking to bring back Kuncha's mortal remains back home at the earlier, while also seeking justice. </p><p>"We have been informed the body would be handed over on Monday. Just give us our brother back. That's all I want. And I do want justice. We don't have any suspicion...it's a decoy. As per US media reports, it seems there were two gunmen wearing black masks with backpacks," she further said.</p><p>Kuncha had left for the US about four years ago for studies where he had also been robbed by a few men. In that incident, Kuncha lost his chain, phone and cash. </p><p>"He didn't want to go to the US, but we sent him...and (now) look what he ended up in. This is a message to all the parents who are sending their children to the US, do not send your kids to the US," she said. </p>