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'I call it a skirmish': Trump on Iran war

Last month, Trump described US military operations against Iran as "a little excursion."
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 16:06 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 16:06 IST
World newsIranDonald TrumpWest Asia

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