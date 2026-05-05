<p>US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> on Tuesday calls the Iran war a 'little skirmish'.</p><p>"We're in a little skirmish military. I call it a skirmish, because Iran has no chance. They never did. They know it," Trump said during an event on physical fitness among American kids.</p>.Iran, US-Israel Ceasefire LIVE Updates | \n'Iran is playing games but they want a deal': Trump.<p>He had also called the war with Iran, a "mini-war", recently.</p><p>Moreover, last month he described US military operations against Iran as "a little excursion."</p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>