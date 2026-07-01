<p>Washington: President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump </a>said on Wednesday he had nothing to do with his personal finances, a day after he reported more than $1.4 billion in income from his family's crypto ventures. He said many people are profiting because the US stock market is up. </p><p>"I don't get involved ... We have funds that run my money," Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews as he prepared to fly to North Dakota. The financial filings, his annual disclosure for 2025 with the US. </p>.'Trump said will muzzle Tel Aviv pets, we will school Israel if they ignore their master': Iran.<p>Office of Government Ethics, showed that his companies received almost $800 million from World Liberty Financial, a crypto venture he and his sons co-founded. </p><p>That income, which the president splits with family members, included more than $520 million from sales of crypto tokens and more than $250 million from the sale of interests in the World Liberty business. "You know why I'm profiting? Because the stock market's going up, everybody's profiting," Trump said.</p>