<p>US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Donald%20Trump">Donald Trump</a> on Friday heaped praise on Pakistan, its Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Field Marshall Asim Munir. </p><p>"I get along with Pakistan very well, they have a great Prime Minister and General; <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Pakistan">Pakistan </a>doing terrifically well," Trump said in a statement. </p><p>This comes after Afghan strikes on Pakistan on Friday. This was followed by three explosions in Kabul, for which Islamabad government claimed responsibility. </p>.'Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif would have died': US President Donald Trump's big claim on India's Operation Sindoor.<p>“In response to the repeated rebellions and insurrections of the Pakistani military, large-scale offensive operations were launched against Pakistani military bases and military installations along the Durand Line,” Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a post on X on Thursday. </p><p>Tension has been high between the two neighbours for months, with deadly border clashes in October killing dozens of soldiers, civilians and suspected militants. The violence followed explosions in Kabul that Afghan officials blamed on Pakistan. Islamabad, at the time, conducted strikes deep inside Afghanistan to target militant hideouts.</p>