'I love the inflation': Donald Trump as US prices hit three-year high amid Iran war

<p>With inflation in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States</a> rising at its fastest pace in three years amid soaring energy costs linked to the Iran war, President Donald Trump on Wednesday dismissed concerns over rising prices, insisting the situation would improve once the war ends.</p><p>Speaking to reporters, Trump downplayed the latest <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/inflation">inflation figures</a> and said, "The numbers were great... I love the inflation," a remark that Democrats quickly seized upon as they continue to attack Republicans over the rising cost of living ahead of November's midterm elections.</p>.<p>Trump appeared unfazed by data showing consumer prices have climbed by more than 4 per cent, reiterating his view that inflationary pressures are temporary and tied to the ongoing conflict with Iran.</p><p>The president went on to describe how he approved a covert operation to move oil tankers through the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/strait-of-hormuz">Strait of Hormuz </a>despite concerns it could further fuel inflation.</p><p>"It was worth it to me," Trump said, describing the mission as successful. Expressing confidence that energy prices would eventually ease, he added, "When it's over, you will see oil drop to where it was before," and later said, "It's coming down. It's going to come down like a rock."</p><p>Trump has repeatedly characterised the war with Iran as a temporary setback and a matter of national security. However, Tehran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz has disrupted global energy supplies, pushing up the prices of gasoline, fertilisers and other goods, adding to inflationary pressures.</p><p>Economists have also warned that persistent inflation could complicate efforts by the US Federal Reserve to lower interest rates, a move Trump has advocated since returning to office last year.</p><p>Trump's pledge to curb inflation was a key factor behind his 2024 election victory. </p><p>Even if Washington and Tehran reach an agreement soon, experts say it could take months for supply chains to normalise, with disruptions likely to continue into 2026, reported <em>Reuters</em>. </p><p>Last month, Trump defended his hardline approach towards Iran despite concerns about its economic impact, saying: "I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation. I don’t think about anybody. I think about one thing: We cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon."</p><p><em>(With Reuters inputs)</em></p>