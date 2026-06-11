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'I love the inflation': Donald Trump as US prices hit three-year high amid Iran war

Even if Washington and Tehran reach an agreement soon, experts say it could take months for supply chains to normalise, with disruptions likely to continue into 2026
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 11:02 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 11:02 IST
World newsUnited StatesDonald TrumpInflation

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