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'I love Tiger but...': ⁠Donald Trump's big revelation on Tiger Woods and Masters

Woods, 50, has remained mum about his plans for the April 9-12 tournament at Augusta National due to ongoing health concerns.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 17:26 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 17:26 IST
World newsDonald TrumpTiger Woods

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