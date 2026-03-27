<p>US President Donald Trump delivered some breaking news in the golf world, claiming Tiger Woods will not play in the Masters next month.</p><p>"I love Tiger but he won't be there," Trump said during a phone interview Thursday with <em>Fox News</em>. "He will be there, but he won't be playing in it."</p><p>Woods, 50, has remained mum about his plans for the April 9-12 tournament at Augusta National due to ongoing health concerns. The five-time Masters champion has not played in an official event since July of 2024.</p><p>Earlier this week, there were renewed hopes that Woods might chase his sixth green jacket when he made his TGL season debut for Jupiter Links in Tuesday's finals.</p>.Royal Challengers Chennai, Bengaluru Indians? IPL founder Lalit Modi reveals Vijay Mallya, Mukesh Ambani's bids in 2008.<p>Woods, who ruptured his left Achilles tendon last spring and underwent lumbar disk replacement surgery in October, was asked about his playing status for the Masters at a TGL match on March 17.</p><p>"I've been working on it," he said. "Sometimes I have good days, sometimes I have bad days. Disk replacement is not a lot of fun.</p><p>"... So as I said, I've had a lot of procedures prior to that, so the body doesn't quite heal like it was when I was 24. Doesn't quite bounce back. So I have good days when I can pretty much do anything, and other days where it's hard to just to move around."</p><p>Woods is an 82-time winner on the PGA Tour, tied for the all-time lead with Sam Snead. The World Golf Hall of Famer won his 15th and most recent grand slam title at the 2019 Masters.</p>