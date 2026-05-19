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'I saw bad stuff', says 9-year-old who huddled in closet during California mosque attack in US

'My legs were shaking and my ‌hands and my head were like hurting a lot. I felt like a rock.'
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 07:13 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 07:13 IST
World newsUSCaliforniaSan Diegoattack

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