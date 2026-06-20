Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldus

'I was trying to be funny': After worldwide backlash, Trump says viral G7 comment was ‘just a joke’

US President said the comment was made spontaneously after he entered a room where other leaders had already taken their seats.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 03:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 June 2026, 03:25 IST
World newsUnited StatesFranceDonald TrumpG7 summittrump

Follow us on :

Follow Us