'I was trying to be funny': After worldwide backlash, Trump says viral G7 comment was ‘just a joke’

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US</a> <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">President Donald Trump</a> has dismissed speculation surrounding his viral "I'm the boss" comment at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/g7-summit">G7 summit</a>, insisting the remark was intended purely as "a joke" and not a statement of authority.</p>.<p>Speaking on <em>The Axios Show</em>, Trump addressed the moment that sparked laughter among world leaders and quickly gained traction across international media platforms.</p>.<p>During the interview, the host referred to the incident and asked, "You walked in and you said, 'I'm the boss.' How many of them would believe that?"</p>.<p>Trump responded with a laugh, saying, "All of them, but I was just being funny."</p>.<p>Explaining what happened, the Trump said the comment was made spontaneously after he entered a room where other leaders had already taken their seats. "What happened is they were all sitting and then I walked into the room," Trump said.</p>.<p>He stressed that the remark was never meant to be interpreted literally and expressed surprise at the attention it received.</p>.<p>"They are all well known figures, heads of the countries... I walked in and there were these leaders and I just looked at them and said, 'I'm the boss.' That was done as a joke. This thing got carried all over the world. I can't believe it. I was trying to be funny. I wasn't trying to be the boss," Trump said.</p>.<p>The moment unfolded during the final day of the three-day G7 summit in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/france">France</a>. As Trump entered a morning session with fellow leaders already seated around the table, he jokingly announced, "I'm the boss," leading to laughter across the room.</p>.Not the full picture? Trump says Meloni 'begged' for a photo, Italian PM says he 'made it up'.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/emmanuel-macron">French President Emmanuel Macron</a> appeared to take the remark in stride and responded with a smile, asking, "How are you?"</p>.<p>"Good, thank you," Trump replied.</p>.<p>The summit brought together leaders of the world's major democracies to discuss a range of pressing international issues, including <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ukraine">Ukraine</a> and global trade, topics that have at times exposed divisions between <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/washington">Washington</a> and its allies.</p>.<p>Trump travelled to France shortly after celebrating his 80th birthday and joined discussions as part of the annual gathering of the Group of Seven nations.</p>.<p>The G7 presidency rotates among member countries. France assumed the role from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/canada">Canada</a>, which hosted the summit last year, and is expected to hand over the presidency to the United States in 2027.</p>.<p>The origins of the G7 date back to 1975, when leaders from France, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/germany">West Germany</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/italy">Italy</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/japan">Japan</a>, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-kingdom">United Kingdom</a> and the United States met in Rambouillet, France, to coordinate responses to a severe global economic downturn. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/canada">Canada</a> joined the following year, expanding the grouping into what is now known as the G7.</p>