'I will do what I have to do' if Iran does not stick to deal, Trump warns

<p>US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump </a>on Monday said, "I will do what I have to do if Iran does not stick to its agreement with Washington."</p><p>"If Iran doesn't live up to their agreement, or if they're not behaving, I will do what I have to do," Trump told reporters. </p><p>Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed an interim US-Iran deal last week.</p>.J D Vance cites progress in Iran talks, nuclear inspections.<p>Trump said that Iran was supposed to use the money being unfrozen to buy food exclusively from the United States. </p><p>"All that money's coming back in the form of purchases of food which they desperately need. They have 91 million people, they can't feed them. So, the money that we lift is going to go to our farmers," Trump asserted. </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/talks-between-iran-and-us-concluded-successfully-pakistan-pm-shehbaz-sharif-4048035">Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif</a> said on Monday that the talks between Iran and US have concluded successfully in Switzerland. </p>.<p>US Vice President J D Vance on Monday said that progress has been made in talks with Iran, with Tehran agreeing to allow nuclear inspectors and establish mechanisms to handle its frozen assets and manage ceasefires.</p><p>Speaking after talks in Switzerland, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/j-d-vance-cites-progress-in-iran-talks-nuclear-inspections-4048232">Vance also cited a mechanism</a> to keep the Strait of Hormuz open, with technical talks set to continue in the days and weeks to come.</p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>