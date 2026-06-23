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'I will do what I have to do' if Iran does not stick to deal, Trump warns

Trump said that Iran was supposed to use ‌the money being unfrozen to ‌buy food exclusively from the United ‌States.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 06:40 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 06:40 IST
World newsUSIranDonald TrumpWashingtondeal

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