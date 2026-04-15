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'I wrote him a letter....': Donald Trump says he asked Xi Jinping not to give Iran weapons and the latter agreed

The US President also said he ⁠did ⁠not expect shifts in the global oil market over the war on Iran and changes in Venezuela to impact the dynamics of his planned ​meeting with Xi next ​month.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 11:33 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 11:33 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranXi JinpingDonald Trumpweapons

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