Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldus

ICE detained family less than two days after court ordered their release

Hayam El ​Gamal and her five children aged 5 to 18 were detained less than 48 hours after a federal judge had ordered their release, the family's legal team said in a statement.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 08:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 April 2026, 08:40 IST
World newsUnited States

Follow us on :

Follow Us