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If China gets involved in Iran, will complicate matters: US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer

Greer said ‌he expected President Donald Trump to have ⁠a ⁠good meeting next month with Chinese President Xi Jinping but not ​every challenge with ​China is resolved.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 13:25 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 13:25 IST
World newsUSChinaIran

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