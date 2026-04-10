<p>US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on Friday that the United States is trying to have a stable relationship with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/china">China</a>, but if Beijing is going to be involved with Iran in a way that goes against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/us">US </a>interests, that would complicate matters.</p><p>In an interview on <em>CNBC</em>, Greer said he expected President Donald Trump to have a good meeting next month with Chinese President Xi Jinping but not every challenge with China is resolved.</p><p>The trip comes just a year after Washington rolled out sweeping and at times erratic global tariffs.</p><p>"The underlying goals of our economies are so different. But there's a way where we can have some economic stability. If China is going to be involved in Iran in a way that's harmful to US interests, then that obviously complicates it, and that's China's responsibility to eliminate that," Greer said. </p>.US V-P J D Vance faces high-profile test of his negotiating skills with Iran talks.<p>"I think the thing to remember with China is, although we're trying very hard to have stability with China, particularly in trade and economics, not every challenge with them is resolved," Greer added.</p><p>On Friday, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, emphasising that both the countries should further enhance communication and coordination in major international and regional affairs. </p><p>Wang's trip comes as Trump is expected to visit China next month. Trump has previously shown interest in resuming talks with North Korea's Kim.</p><p><em>(With Reuters inputs)</em></p>