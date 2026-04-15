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'If he doesn't leave, I'll have to fire him': Donald Trump on Fed's Jerome Powell

He gave ⁠no indication that US Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro would back down from investigating a Fed building project the administration has criticized for cost overruns.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 11:54 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 11:54 IST
World newsUSJerome PowellDonlad Trump

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