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'If they behave, if ‌they do ‌a good job': Trump says he would not unfreeze Iranian assets until a peace deal is done

Trump also said that he was not ⁠demanding ⁠that Lebanon be a part of a short-term deal with Tehran.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 14:25 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 14:25 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald Trump

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