'If they behave, if ‌they do ‌a good job': Trump says he would not unfreeze Iranian assets until a peace deal is done

<p>Washington: US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> said in a recent interview with NBC News’ "Meet the Press" that he would not unfreeze Iranian assets or lift any sanctions before a peace deal is reached.</p><p>Trump said he would consider those steps after an agreement is done. "Comes after," he said. "Yeah. If they behave, if they do a good job, we start talking. Yeah."</p> .'Making a lot of money with India': US President Donald Trump says trade deal with 'good friend' PM Modi will be finalised.<p>Trump also said that he was not demanding that Lebanon be a part of a short-term deal with Tehran. </p>