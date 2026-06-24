'If this is false, negotiations would end!': Trump says Iran has assured toll-free passage for ships through Hormuz

<p>Amid ongoing US-Iran diplomatic efforts to end the conflict, US President <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump </a>on Wednesday said Tehran had assured Washington that it was not seeking any tolls or other charges from ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz.</p><p>In a post on social media, Trump said Iran had conveyed to the United States that reports suggesting it planned to impose fees on vessels using the waterway were incorrect.</p><p>"Iran has informed the U.S. that, despite troublemaking Fake News reporting to the contrary, there are 'NO TOLLS, NO INSURANCE COSTS, & NO OTHER CHARGES OF ANY KIND BEING SOUGHT OR RECEIVED BY IRAN ON SHIPS TRAVELING THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ'," Trump wrote.</p>.'No intent to keep fuelling dispute': Italy's Giorgia Meloni calls for a return to normality with US after Donald Trump spat.<p>He added: "If this is false information, negotiations would end, immediately!"</p><p>The two countries concluded the first round of negotiations in Switzerland on Monday, but have since offered differing versions of key elements of the framework agreement signed last week. Areas of disagreement include financial incentives for Iran, control over the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, and Israel’s parallel military campaign in Lebanon.</p><p>Trump has also faced criticism at home over the agreement, including from members of his Republican Party.</p>