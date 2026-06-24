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'If this is false, negotiations would end!': Trump says Iran has assured toll-free passage for ships through Hormuz

The two countries concluded the first round of negotiations in Switzerland on Monday, but have since offered differing versions of key elements of the framework agreement signed last week.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 13:08 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 13:08 IST
World newsIranDonald TrumpStrait of Hormuz

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