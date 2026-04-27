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Donald Trump reacts angrily after a reporter quotes a manifesto linking him to a White House dinner shooter's claims.
Key highlights
• Trump's angry response
Trump lost his temper during a CBS News interview when the reporter quoted the shooter's manifesto, calling it 'crap from some sick person' and denying the allegations.
• Shooter's manifesto
Cole Allen, the suspected shooter, allegedly wrote a manifesto associating Trump with pedophilia, rape, and treason before the attack.
• Incident details
Allen, armed with multiple weapons, attempted to breach security at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner where Trump was present.
• Trump's reaction to chaos
Trump admitted he slowed down Secret Service agents by wanting to see what was happening, delaying his evacuation during the shooting.
• Trump's characterisation of shooter
He described Allen as 'radicalised,' 'anti-Christian,' and a 'pretty sick guy,' while denying any connection to the shooter's claims.
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Published 27 April 2026, 04:18 IST