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'I'm not a rapist. I'm not a pedophile': Donald Trump loses cool as reporter quotes manifesto of suspected shooter

'I got associated with all stuff that has nothing to do with me. I was totally exonerated'
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 04:18 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

'I'm not a rapist. I'm not a pedophile': Donald Trump loses cool as reporter quotes manifesto of suspected shooter

In one line
Donald Trump reacts angrily after a reporter quotes a manifesto linking him to a White House dinner shooter's claims.
Key highlights
Trump's angry response
Trump lost his temper during a CBS News interview when the reporter quoted the shooter's manifesto, calling it 'crap from some sick person' and denying the allegations.
Shooter's manifesto
Cole Allen, the suspected shooter, allegedly wrote a manifesto associating Trump with pedophilia, rape, and treason before the attack.
Incident details
Allen, armed with multiple weapons, attempted to breach security at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner where Trump was present.
Trump's reaction to chaos
Trump admitted he slowed down Secret Service agents by wanting to see what was happening, delaying his evacuation during the shooting.
Trump's characterisation of shooter
He described Allen as 'radicalised,' 'anti-Christian,' and a 'pretty sick guy,' while denying any connection to the shooter's claims.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 27 April 2026, 04:18 IST
World newsShootingDonald TrumpUnited States of America

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