Donald Trump reacts angrily after a reporter quotes a manifesto linking him to a White House dinner shooter's claims.

Key highlights

• Trump's angry response Trump lost his temper during a CBS News interview when the reporter quoted the shooter's manifesto, calling it 'crap from some sick person' and denying the allegations.

• Shooter's manifesto Cole Allen, the suspected shooter, allegedly wrote a manifesto associating Trump with pedophilia, rape, and treason before the attack.

• Incident details Allen, armed with multiple weapons, attempted to breach security at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner where Trump was present.

• Trump's reaction to chaos Trump admitted he slowed down Secret Service agents by wanting to see what was happening, delaying his evacuation during the shooting.