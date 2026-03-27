<p>The US Treasury Department announced on Thursday that, starting this summer, US paper currency will feature President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump's</a> signature. This marks the first time a sitting president has personally signed American money.</p><p>According to <em>Reuters</em>, the redesigned notes, created to commemorate the 250th anniversary of American independence, will also, for the first time in 165 years, remove the signature of the US treasurer. </p><p>Reportedly, the first $100 bills featuring Trump's signature alongside that of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent are scheduled to be printed in June. <em>Reuters</em> noted that it may take several weeks for the new bills to circulate through banks.</p><p>At present, the Treasury is still producing notes bearing the signatures of former President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/joe-biden">Joe Biden</a>'s Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, and former Treasurer Lynn Malerba.</p>.'Modi and I are two people that get things done': Trump's praise for PM amid West Asia war.<p>Treasury Secretary Bessent stated, "There is no more powerful way to recognize the historic achievements of our great country and President Donald J. Trump than U.S. dollar bills bearing his name. It is only appropriate that this historic currency be issued at the Semiquincentennial."</p><p><em>Reuters</em> also reported that plans for a circulating $1 Trump coin were delayed due to laws prohibiting the depiction of living individuals on US coins. </p><p>Aside from the signature change, the overall design of the bills will remain the same, Treasury officials said. </p><p>No mock-up of the $100 bill with Trump’s signature is available yet.</p>