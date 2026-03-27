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In first, Donald Trump signature to appear on US currency, ending 165-year tradition

Aside from the signature change, the overall design of the bills will remain the same, Treasury officials said.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 06:45 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 06:45 IST
World newsUnited StatesDonald TrumpUS dollar

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