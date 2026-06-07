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White House AI policy adviser Krishnan to leave position

After a White House meeting with the CEO of Anthropic, which is preparing to go public, tensions have appeared ⁠to thaw.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 01:32 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 01:32 IST
US newsWhite HouseArtificial Intelligence

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