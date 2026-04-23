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'POTUS says India a great country': US 'clarifies' amid Donald Trump's 'hell hole' letter repost row

The clarification came after Trump shared a post featuring remarks by radio host Michael Savage, who had referred to India, China and some other countries as “hellholes”.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 15:34 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 15:34 IST
India NewsWorld newsUnited StatesDonald Trump

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