<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States </a>officials on Thursday stepped in to do damage control after US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump's</a> controversial social media, and said that POTUS believes India to be a "great" country led by a "good friend of mine."</p>.<p>Responding to queries from Indian media, a spokesperson for the US embassy said the President has expressed appreciation for India, stating, “India is a great country with a very good friend of mine at the top”.</p>.<p>The clarification came after Trump shared a post featuring remarks by radio host Michael Savage, who had referred to India, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/china">China</a> and some other countries as “hellholes”. The repost triggered criticism and raised concerns over the US administration’s stance.</p>.<p>However, the embassy spokesperson underscored that Trump’s views towards India remain favourable, reiterating, “India is a great country with a very good friend of mine at the top”. </p>.'We've seen some reports': MEA responds to Trump sharing letter referring to India as 'hellhole'.<p>The official, however, did not specify when or where the President made the remark.</p>.<p>Savage’s comments were made in the context of an ongoing case before the US Supreme Court concerning birthright citizenship.</p>.<p><strong>India's response to Trump's post</strong></p>.<p>In New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal offered a brief response when asked about the controversy, saying, “We have seen some reports. That is where I leave it.”</p>