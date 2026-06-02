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India could face trouble as US mulls ending sanction waivers on Russian oil

Testifying before the Senate Foreign Policy Committee, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the ultimate decision regarding the Russian waiver would be made by the Department of Treasury.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 16:58 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 16:58 IST
India NewsWorld newsUSRussiaCrude Oil

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