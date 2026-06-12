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India summons US envoy again as Trump blames Iran for attack on ships

Jason Meeks, the Chargé d’Affaires of the US embassy in New Delhi, was again summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 18:58 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 18:58 IST
India NewsWorld newsIranDonald Trump

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