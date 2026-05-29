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Indian-American journalist TV Jayaraman honoured by New York State Assembly

Speaker Pro Tempore Pamela Hunter, who presided over the session, wished Jayaraman and South Asian Herald “continued success.”
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 06:51 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 06:51 IST
India NewsNew YorkJournalistIndian-American

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