<p>Washington: Indian-American journalist T Vishnudatta Jayaraman, founder of South Asian Herald, was felicitated at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/ambedkar-and-mamdani-a-politics-beyond-capital-and-caste-3788370">New York</a> State Assembly.</p>.<p>Jayaraman was presented with a proclamation by New York Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar on Wednesday at the State Capitol in Albany.</p>.<p>Rajkumar highlighted the work of South Asian Herald, calling it a “distinguished” news platform dedicated to covering the South Asian diaspora in the United States and an “important voice” for a “dynamic and influential community.” Speaker Pro Tempore Pamela Hunter, who presided over the session, wished Jayaraman and South Asian Herald “continued success.” </p>.Six Indian Americans sworn-in as members of US House of Representatives.<p>On May 19, US Congressmen Jonathan Jackson, Danny Davis, Shri Thanedar, and Suhas Subramanyam presented Jayaraman with a Congressional Record and commemorative medal during an Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month event hosted by Global Eye magazine on Capitol Hill here.</p>