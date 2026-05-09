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Indian-American man faces denaturalization proceedings in US

Ghosh is among 12 individuals against whom the US Department of Justice announced it has filed denaturalization actions in various US district courts.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 05:09 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 05:09 IST
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