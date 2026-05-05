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Indian investments in US on rise, creating American jobs: Official

A CII report released in 2023 had pegged Indian investments in the US in the range of $40 billion, which had led to the creation of 4.25 lakh jobs.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 05:35 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 05:35 IST
World newsUSIndiaJobsFDI

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