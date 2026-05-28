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Indian national living illegally in US held by federal authorities for allegedly assaulting man with baseball bat

ICE arrested Patel on May 18.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 03:52 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 03:52 IST
US newsAssaultMassachusetts

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