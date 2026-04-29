<p>Randeep Dhillion, an Indian-origin man based in the United States has drawn widespread attention online with a series of Instagram videos promising to make California more affordable. He is a Republican Party governor candidate, who appears to be echoing US President Donald Trump's widely circulated slogan, “Make America Great Again,” with his own pitch: “Make Affordable California Again.” </p><p>In multiple posts shared from his verified Instagram account, Dhillion highlighted what he described as pressing issues faced by citizens and urged voters to back him to bring about change in California. His campaign addressed a range of topics, including funeral expenses, teacher welfare, affordable <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/DXk1dq-CrWQ/">housing</a>, <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/DXfxlooir1o/">healthcare</a>, and extended support for <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/DXsYh0oD7Xw/">farmers</a>.</p><p>“Californians, your voice has been ignored for too long… Let’s join MACA — Make Affordable California Again,” he said in his campaigning reels. </p>.<p>Dhillion is an economist, a farmer and a socialist, according to the details shared on his Instagram profile, which holds over 2,000 followers. </p><p><strong>Netizens react</strong></p><p>Even as his videos gain traction, they have sparked mixed reactions online. Several users have trolled his English, with some questioning the seriousness of his candidacy due to his language skills. “I hope this is a joke, basic English is not that difficult,” one user wrote, while another commented, “I cannot really tell if he is serious about running for governor or if this is a parody.”</p>.<p>While some social media users dubbed him the “Indian Trump,” others said he could be a “desi version of Ken Paxton (American politician and lawyer who has served as the attorney general of Texas since 2015).” One user quipped in the comments, “We got Indian Trump before GTA 6.”</p><p>At the same time, others expressed support for Dhillion and stood with his campaign for California. They reacted to his videos echoing his slogan in the comments section. “MACA — you’ve got my vote,” netizens wrote. </p>