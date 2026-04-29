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'Indian Trump?': Meet Randeep Dhillion, Indian-origin economist who desires to be California Gov; videos go viral

While some social media users dubbed him the “Indian Trump,” others said he could be a “desi version of Ken Paxton.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 05:19 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 05:19 IST
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