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Investigators Search for Motive in Shooting at Washington Dinner

The gunman "set out to target folks that work in the administration, likely including the president," Blanche said.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 15:24 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 15:24 IST
World newsUnited StatesShootingDonald TrumpWashingtonassassination

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