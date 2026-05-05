Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldus

'Iran ceasefire certainly holds, but we're watching very closely': US Defense Secy Pete Hegseth

Hegseth said the US had successfully secured a path through the critical waterway and that hundreds of commercial ships were lining up to pass through.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 14:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 May 2026, 14:17 IST
World newsUSIranDonald TrumpCeasefire

Follow us on :

Follow Us