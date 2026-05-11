Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldus

'Iran ceasefire is on life support, their proposal was a piece of garbage': Trump

Trump also claimed that Iran was willing to hand over “the nuclear dust”, referring to its enriched uranium stockpile.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 16:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 May 2026, 16:57 IST
World newsIranDonald TrumpCeasefiretrump

Follow us on :

Follow Us