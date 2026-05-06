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Iran conflict may have motivated White House dinner shooting suspect, claims US intelligence report

The report assessed that the suspect Cole ​Allen had 'multiple social and political grievances.'
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 10:47 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 10:47 IST
World newsUnited StatesUSIranWhite House

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