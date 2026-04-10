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Iran has no cards, they are only alive to negotiate: Donald Trump ahead of talks in Pakistan

US Vice President JD Vance on Friday left for Pakistan to participate in peace talks with Iran to end their war,
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 17:31 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 17:31 IST
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