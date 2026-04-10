Iran has no cards, they are only alive to negotiate: Donald Trump ahead of talks in Pakistan

<p>US President Donald Trump said that Iran has "no cards" in upcoming talks with the United States, apart from Tehran's effective stranglehold on the crucial Strait of Hormuz shipping channel.</p><p>"The Iranians don't seem to realize they have no cards, other than a short term extortion of the World by using International Waterways. The only reason they are alive today is to negotiate!" Trump said on his Truth Social network.</p>.<p>US Vice President JD Vance on Friday left for Pakistan to participate in peace talks with Iran to end their war, even as there was no official word about the arrival of the Iranian delegation in Islamabad, which has been placed under high security. Vance also said that they have clear guidelines from the US President on the talks. </p> <p>(With inputs from agencies)</p>