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Iran is finished, should make deal to end war: Trump after talks with Xi Jinping

'They're finished now; they can make a deal, or they will be annihilated,' Trump said after in-depth discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping on various issues, including Iran.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 03:12 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 03:12 IST
World newsUnited StatesChinaIranXi JinpingDonald Trump

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