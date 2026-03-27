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Iran-linked hackers claim breach of FBI director Kash Patel's personal email

On their website, ​the hacker ⁠group Handala Hack Team said Patel "will now find his name among the list ⁠of ‌successfully hacked victims."
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 14:42 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 14:42 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranFBIhackers

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