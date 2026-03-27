<p>Iran-linked hackers have publicly claimed the breach of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=FBI">FBI </a>Director Kash Patel's personal inbox, publishing photographs of the director and his purported resume to the internet.</p><p>On their website, the hacker group Handala Hack Team said Patel "will now find his name among the list of successfully hacked victims."</p>.Explained | With top figures dead, who is now running Iran?.<p><em>Reuters</em> was not able to immediately authenticate the emails published by Hanadala, but a sample of the material uploaded by the hackers and reviewed by <em>Reuters</em> appears to show a mix of personal and work correspondence dating between 2010 and 2019. </p><p> Justice Department official confirmed to Reuters that Patel's emails were compromised but did not go into detail. </p><p>The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The hackers did not immediately respond to messages. </p>